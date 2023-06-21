Progress made on Newbold Community Center as donations are sought

Those traveling north of Rhinelander on Highway 47 can see the progress being made on a new Newbold Community Center.

Voters approved the project last year, and groundbreaking took place in April.

Construction should be finished in November.

They’re seeking donations to help offset the cost of the project and reduce the future burden on taxpayers.

Donations will be recognized on an “Honors Board”

They’ve also offering naming rights for some of the rooms in the community center.

So far, over $15,000 in donations have come in.

Funds will be designated for anything from chairs, tables, office furniture, and kitchen appliances as needed to be able to open the doors this year.

Those who want more information can find it at the Town of Newbold website, www.newboldwi.gov.