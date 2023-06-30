Forest County Festival returns this weekend with a focus on family and community

The Forest County Festival started a few years ago as a way to give the community something fun to do for the whole family.

It’s at the Crandon International Off-Road Raceway and hosted by the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“We just need more activities for our families to do up here in the Northwoods. We don’t have a lot of large opportunities for families just to get together. Families can’t afford most things. This is just a great way to give back to the local community. Let families get out and play together and be together,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman James Crawford.

There’s no admission fee and the carnival rides are all free.

Food does cost money and there is a $5 parking fee with the money going to support the Crandon Fire Department.

There’s a parade on Saturday through Crandon.

The raceway puts on a demolition derby and there are fireworks Saturday night.

“I kind of like it all. It’s just fun to see all the kids running around and playing and being able to enjoy all the extracurricular activities that go on there,” said Crawford.

Chairman Crawford says the Forest County Potawatomi Community also uses the opportunity to showcase some of the community organizations receiving grants from the tribe this year.

“That’s really another big part of this too is to showcase all of Forest County, what people are doing in their respective communities, and how the tribe is thanking them,” he said.

The Forest County Festival runs through Sunday.