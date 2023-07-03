Riders hanging upside-down rescued from carnival ride in Crandon

Several people were suspended in the air after a fair ride stopped, leaving them hanging for hours.

Several fairgoers were on the ride "Fireball", when it suddenly stopped at the Forest County Festival in Crandon Sunday afternoon.

There is no word yet on what caused the ride to pause, but Lieutenant Adam Finn of the Antigo Fire Department said he has never seen anything like this before.

According to Finn, Antigo Fire was brought in because the Crandon Fire Department did not have the proper equipment needed to perform the rescue.

"Crandon did not have a ladder at all, so that's why they needed our ladder to assist with that," Finn said.

Scott Brass witnessed the entire ordeal, and he said this emergency showed him the Crandon community needs to come together and help get their Fire Department the equipment they need.

"If our department had that kind of truck, we could have had that down an hour beforehand, but I know things are expensive," Brass said, "But it's needed not just for days like today, but for fires in big buildings, what are you going to do."

Everyone got down from the ride safely, no word as to the condition of the riders at this time.