Program connects farms with food pantries

The Covid-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues world-wide - and here in Wisconsin, it caused food pantries to be short on food, and left local farmers with few places to sell their produce, but Wisconsin Local Food is looking to change that, with their new Purchase Assistance Program.

The goal of the program was to help farmers and food pantries at the same time. The food pantries get what they need, and the farmers get to sell their products state-wide.

Ying Lo, Co-owner of GreenGold Gardens in Wausau, said, "I chose to be in this program because I just want to give to the community, and be a part of a beautiful network of like-minded people."

Officials with the Wisconsin Farmer's Union, say they're working on helping farms like Lo's grow their presence.

Forrest Humphrey, a foods organizer with the union, said, "Part of strengthening our local food systems is creating this directory, where farmers can post a profile of their farms, then consumers and hunger relief organizations can reach out to them and give these farmers a web presence."

Humphrey said that the program is kicking off this growing season. Farmers can get involved by reaching out to the Wisconsin Farmer's Union and filling out a form.

You can find which farms in your area are taking part by going to their website, and typing in your zip code.