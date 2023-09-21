Feed Our Rural Kids launches online guide to find food resources in Oneida and Vilas Counties

Right now, people in Oneida and Vilas Counties can call 888-479-FORK (3675) to get connected with a representative at a local social services office.

That person can direct them to the best resources available to make sure they and their family have enough food.

“We would love to have more calls. We know that there are people out there who need help, but just don't know where to turn. That's part of the problem of how do you broadcast the helpline. We're putting signs out there and we've got help from various media to get that information and it's easily available online to find the number, but that's the challenge is showing people how to access the help that's available to them in their community,” said Perry Pokrandt, President of Feed Our Rural Kids or FORK.

Pokrandt realizes there can also be some stigma attached to calling someone for help.

He wants to assure people that it’s never shameful to ask for help.

At the same time, he wants to make sure that the information is available to all.

That’s how the online community resources page came to be.

“We have solutions, whether they be food, pantries, or the backpack programs, etc., the different in the federal things, we have solutions. But if people don't know where to go, who to call, what hours they're open, then it's not really a solution,” said Pokrandt.

To access the resource locator, head to feedourruralkids.org.

Select the ‘Get Help’ section.

Under the resource locator, you’ll find the list of all 47 Towns in Oneida and Vilas Counties.

Select the one where you live and there you’ll find a list with links ranging from food pantries to community meals to state and federal food supplement programs.

“People are able to sort through their issue and try and find an answer for themselves. We always hoped that they would call the helpline because that's where they'll get probably the best answers, but this is helpful to those who won't,” said Pokrandt.

The number again for the helpline is 888-479-FORK (3675).