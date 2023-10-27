Antigo Public Library eliminating fines for overdue books

The Antigo Public Library will be dropping fines for overdue items.

Starting November 1st, the library will charge fees for lost or damaged items but will no longer charge overdue fines when items are late.

Library Director Ada Demlow says the decision was made because years of study have shown the fines do not help get items back to the library.

She says libraries that pioneered going fine-free have discovered removing fines increased returns of materials.

It also made the library more accessible to those who might be deterred from using the library due to fines.

She said several libraries in the Wisconsin Valley region have been fully or partially fine-free for a number of years.