Northwoods Children's Museum in Eagle River names new Executive Director

The Northwoods Children’s Museum in Eagle River has a new Executive Director.

The museum’s board of directors has named Danielle Larsen to the position.

“We are excited to have Danielle on board and we look forward to the skills and experience she brings with her,” stated Leah Van Zile, board president. “We welcome her enthusiasm and leadership as we continue to expand the museum’s outreach.”

As a mother of two, Danielle has always loved the Northwoods Children’s Museum.

“My kids and I used to come here to play, and now I am appreciating the organization through a new lens,” Larsen said. “I’m excited for this opportunity and incredibly grateful to be in this position. When you combine hardworking people who have passion, intelligence, grit, integrity, and a genuine love for others, great things happen, and that is the foundation this team brings with them every day” said Larson.

Larsen grew up in Rhinelander.