Tree from Rhinelander to be lit in state Capitol Rotunda

The annual state Capitol tree lighting ceremony happens Friday, and the star of the show came from Rhinelander.

Governor Tony Evers and his administration invited Wisconsinites to join the annual State Capitol Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at noon Friday in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

The tree was carefully harvested earlier this month in Rhinelander to be shipped down to the Capitol.

The 32-foot-tall balsam fir had been growing in Marge Van Heuklon’s front yard since 2005, more than a decade before she moved into the home.

At 16-feet across, the tree pushed the limits for how wide a Capitol Holiday Tree can be.

Each year, the Capitol grounds staff have to take the doors off and build a plywood tunnel to get the tree in the capitol building.

This year’s holiday tree theme is “175 Years of Wisconsinites.”