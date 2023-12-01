Those that make the season the bright

Winter celebrations across the Northwoods are kicking off tonight.

That includes the Lights of the Northwoods display at Hodag Park in Rhinelander. It’s now in its 7th year.

Volunteers have been working every weekend since the beginning of October to put up displays, light trees, and create a tunnel of lights.

“We had people working just about every day actually doing various things. You know, from getting all this stuff set up, the tunnel, and we set up the rope lights along the walking path,” said Don Hoppe, President of the Lights of the Northwoods.

The Lights of the Northwoods is free to walk or drive through, but donations are welcome.

They collect food donations for local pantries and raise money for local non-profit organizations.

“It’s a community event we can't do without community support, both in terms of donations to help replace our equipment, and also the food pantries and the animal rescue is all benefited from parts of the collections that we take in,” said Hoppe. “The more help you can give us the better we can do, but it's a big job. It's an enjoyable job. It's a lot of fun working with your cohorts. That's what makes it worthwhile.”

Last year, they collected nearly 5,800 pounds of food and more than $10,000.

Hoppe’s favorite part is seeing people’s faces as they go through the park.

“You see the faces light up to see the kids sit on slaves being pulled by their, their parents and others and you know, it's just a nice family event,” said Hoppe. “We see a lot of families, you know, multi-generational families, from grandparents, to parents to kids. And they all have a great time. That's what gives you motivation.”

People can walk or drive through the Lights of the Northwoods every day from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. now through January 1st.

There will be activities each of the next three weekends including visits with Santa.

Lights of the Northwoods will also once again be setting off fireworks from Hodag Park on New Year’s Day.

You can find more details about the Lights of the Northwoods on its website.

Below is a list of holiday events happening across the Northwoods this weekend.

Oneida County

The Rhinelander Railroad Museum to Host Annual Christmas Open House at Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander.

Join the Rhinelander Railroad Museum for this magical family tradition. Operate model rail displays, take a ride on a railroad speeder, wagon or sleigh rides around Pioneer Park, visit with Santa, walk around the decked out depot, and of course, free cookies and cocoa!

Friday, December 1st, 4pm-8pm

Saturday, December 2nd, 10:30am - 4pm

Saturday, December 9th, 10:30pm - 5pm

More details here.

Vilas County

The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Committee in conjunction with the Eagle River Veterans Resource Center and IncredibleBank would like to invite you to come visit with Santa at the Christmas Kick-off on December 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:30pm in Riverview Park – located across the street from the Eagle River Chamber office.

This will be an evening to enjoy the holiday spirit. Children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas Wishes with Santa. Hot dogs and brats along with cookies and hot cocoa will be available. Take in the Christmas lights at 5pm with the lighting of the 2023 Eagle River Christmas Tree. Then while enjoying all the festivities in the park, listen to the Northland Pines Madrigal Singers perform carols while warming around the campfire.

For more information on this event, please contact the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-479-6400 or visit www.eagleriver.org

Phelps Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Phelps. December 2nd from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Join us for some holiday cheer and to see Phelps lit up for the season!

-hot chocolate and hot dogs

-Christmas caroling

-visit from Santa and treats for kids

-Ornament making craft and open house at the library at 3pm, then come hang your ornament on the tree!

More details here.

Forest County

Forest County Christmas Parade. Friday, December 1st at 6:00 p.m. in Crandon.

There will be a tree lighting event held immediately after the parade’s conclusion.

More details here.

Lincoln County

Merrill: Saturday, Dec. 2:

• O'Tannenbaum Tour at St. Stephan's Church from 10AM to 7PM

• Merrill Noon Optimist FREE Movie Event at The Cosmo at 10AM and 1PM

• David J Cooper Agency, Inc. - American Family Insurance Holiday Open House for the Parade starting at 4:30PM

• Very Merrill Christmas Parade begins at 5PM

• Park Manor Luminaria from 6PM to 8PM with wagon rides and treats at Assisi Hall behind Bell Tower Residence.

More information on the Merrill Chamber Facebook page.

Langlade County

Antigo Chili Cook-Off and Christmas Parade

Wednesday, December 6th Downtown Antigo

The streets of Downtown Antigo will be filled with the enticing aroma of simmering spices, and you're invited to be part of this delicious adventure.

Whether you're a chili connoisseur or just love a good time, this event promises an evening of community camaraderie, mouthwatering bites, and maybe even a bit of friendly competition. Bring your appetite and your sense of adventure, and let's spice up the night together!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the chili celebration at 5:30 PM sharp.

The Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

This year's parade promises to be a spectacle that will warm your heart and create cherished memories for years to come. So, bundle up in your coziest scarves and mittens, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and join us as we kick off the holiday season in style.

Price County

Phillips Christmas Parade- Friday, December 1st starting at 6:00 p.m.

Iron County

Northwoods Winter Wonderland- Mercer, Wisconsin will be held on Saturday, December 2,2023. The Mercer community holds multiple events and activities so everyone in the family is able to comeand have some fun!

Our Candy Cane Christmas Parade line-up will begin at 3:00pm by the Mercer DNR Ranger Station. Starting at 3:30pm, the floats, decorated vehicles, walking groups will be lined up down Highway 51.

After the parade, head over to the Mercer Community Center to Christmas Carnival at Santa’s Workshop from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be kids crafts available, writing letters to Santa, cookies and hot beverages, goodie bags for all the kids that attend, Christmas Carnival Games and of course seeing Santa and Mrs. Clause!

More details on the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Gogebic County

The centerpiece of the Jack Frost Festival of Wintertime Events, the Festival of Lights Parade takes place on Saturday, December 2nd , 2023, at 6:00 in Downtown Ironwood.

Each year over 40 units parade down Aurora Street, past the Carnegie Library and the Historic Ironwood Theatre to the excited cheers of Ironwoodians and guests!

More details here.

Florence County

Winter in Florence at the Wild Rivers Interpretive Center, 5638 Forestry Dr., Florence.

December 2nd from 12:00-5:00 p.m.

There will be refreshments and an ice sculpture demonstration by Master Ice Sculptor Mac Winker!

More details here.