Christmas and Trains: Pioneer Park Historical Complex hosts Christmas Open House

Communities across the Northwoods are working to keep the Christmas spirit alive this weekend.

Pioneer Park Historical Complex in Rhinelander is holding its Annual Christmas Open House.

Events kicked off last weekend.

Director Kerry Bloedorn said it was the best turnout they’ve had for the Christmas Open House since he’s been involved with it.

“The Railroad Museum is really the highlight of the event. The whole depot is decked out, the train is decked out in Christmas lights, we run the railroad maintenance speeder, which is always a lot of fun for kids and families,” said Bloedorn. “There's free cocoa and cookies and a ton of model rail displays set up. A couple of things that go hand in hand around Christmas time, it's trains and Christmas. Growing up, I always enjoyed putting the train around my grandparents Christmas tree. It's something I've looked forward to for years and years. This just kind of fits the bill.”

Santa will also be making a visit this Saturday.

There will also be horse drawn wagon rides around the park from Dr. Allison French.

“It's just a great event. A great opportunity for kids and families to come down and make some of those magical Christmas memories that last a lifetime,” said Bloedorn.

The open house is this Saturday from 10:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Santa’s visit is from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Horse drawn sleigh rides are between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the Pioneer Park Historical Complex website.