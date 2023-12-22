Wausau looks to expand options to shelter people during extreme weather

Despite a relatively mild start to the winter, Wausau is preparing for the extremes.

Leaders from the city, Bridge Street Mission, and Community Partners Campus have teamed up to create the initiative "Community On Call."

It's for addressing the hypothetical situation where the conditions are either extremely cold or extremely warm and overnight shelters are at their capacity, and some people don't have a place to go.

The community will then help to fill those gaps by providing space and meals for those who otherwise wouldn't have somewhere safe to be.

"We are securing members of the community: congregations, businesses, service clubs who are willing to open their doors for overflow shelter," said Craig Vincent, the executive director of Bridge Street Mission.

Community On Call would go into effect by using data from our StormTrack 9 weather team about a week in advance, and if the wind chill is -10 degrees or lower or the heat index is 95 degrees or higher, overflow options would then be tasked with preparing to house people.

"We can sign them up for a week to be on call, and what's interesting about this: when you're on call, you may or may not be activated. It's going to depend on the weather, but you're there in case it's needed," Vincent said.

Those who sign up will be given help and orientation on what to expect.

Depending on how the program is received, expansion could be on the horizon for other months of the year.

"Maybe this model moves into a different goal in year two or year three, where we're now being able to provide overflow shelter year round," said Tracy Reiger, the Community Outreach Specialist for the Wausau Police Department.

However, the short-term goal is to provide a safe space for those who are unhoused when the temperatures get extreme.

If you would like to volunteer yourself or your group, you can contact Vincent at 570-982-4445 and Reiger at 715-348-5527.