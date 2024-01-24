Antigo Christmas tree burn goes ahead

A decades-long tradition once again brings people out of their house in Antigo in the middle of winter.

The Antigo Optimist Club hosted its annual Christmas tree burn located across the street from Antigo High School Tuesday.

Hundreds of families leave their Christmas trees to be picked up by the city's street department, which then are placed in a pile to be burned and officially put the holiday season in the rearview mirror.

"I saw kids as soon as they got out of the car, got their sleds out and headed for the hills," said Tim Sharon, the chairperson for the Antigo Optimist Club.

The event was supposed to happen one week earlier, but was moved because of frigid temperatures, despite the presence of a large fire.

"It was just kind of a safety concern, with kids, they don't realize it's that cold and they play outside for hours and then realize they got frostbite," Sharon said.

People were once again encouraged to leave donations for the Antigo Community Food Pantry, and now is a time where they welcome any donations.

"Around the holidays, we get a lot of donations that really fills up the shelves, but when you get out farther away from the holidays, it gets pretty slim," said Bob Meyer, who works with the pantry.

However, the event also serves as a way to build community, with the club offering warm refreshments and large mounds of snow for kids to slide down.