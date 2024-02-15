Diaper drive underway in Merrill

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill is setting up diaper donation bins at several businesses in the area.

The 'Love the Littles' diaper drive was inspired by the Valentine's day season.

It provides a little help for those who need it, at Riverside Athletic Club in Merrill they have two bins in the women's locker room, as well as inside the front door.

President of the athletic club Brandon Wilde is a father himself and wanted to help the community.

Wilde said, “I have a two and a four year old so I know what the costs are with diapers so I think it's important to help out for those that need it.”

Drop off locations:

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church (300 Logan St.)

Riverside Athletic Club (500 S. Center Ave.)

St. Francis Catholic Church (1708 E. 10th St.)

T.B. Scott Free Library (106 1st St.)

The Chiropractic Wellness Center (109 S. Center St.)

Trinity Lutheran Church (107 N. State St.)