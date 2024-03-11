Group working to bring a homeless shelter to Antigo

Winters in Wisconsin can mean extreme temperatures, and for the homeless population that weather can be unbearable.

Given that William's House of Hope first began their journey back in January to help provide shelter for those in need.

"It was a very unfortunate event that happened about two months ago, when an individual passed away in our city named Billy DeHart, passed away in a city park on a very cold night," said Dustin Deike board member of William's House of Hope.

Since then leaders at William's House of Hope have been working to get their organization up and running.

"There is a need in our community, homelessness is a problem, we are coming together and doing something about it," said Deike.

The non-profit organization became a 501c3 this past week and now leaders are asking the community to step up and help make the shelter possible.

"We have sent out tons of sponsorship letters in Antigo and looking for folks to sponsor the organization," said Deike.

Dylan Johnson is the vice president of the organization and explains that the organization has been using Super 8 vouchers to keep people off the streets.

With the help of the community, the organization hopes to have a shelter before the year is over.

"We're aiming for November of this year, is the goal we want to reach for opening a shelter," said Johnson.

To donate or get involved with the organization, click here.