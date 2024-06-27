Firework safety urged as 4th of July draws close

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and many are preparing for their firework shows.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is asking everyone to celebrate wisely and responsibly.

Fireworks are prohibited in all National Forests.

Using fireworks on National Forest land can result in some big fines and even up to six months in jail.

If you are using fireworks someplace where they’re allowed, check on local fire restrictions, and be sure to keep an extinguisher nearby.

Officials with the Rhinelander Fire Department say if a fire starts immediately call 911 and back away to avoid injury.

Charlie Place, Firefighter/EMT with the Rhinelander Fire Department, said, “There's over 18,000 fires in the US each year around the 4th of July due to firework related causes. Which is obviously something very scary, and there's over 11,000 injuries from fireworks each year too.”

Fireworks aren't the only danger when it comes to accidental fires on the 4th of July weekend.

Hot cars on dry vegetation, cigarette butts, and flammable materials can ignite if it's too hot.