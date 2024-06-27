Public Works workers rescue ducklings in Rhinelander

A mother duck needed some help to be reunited with her ducklings in Rhinelander.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Rhinelander Police Department said six ducklings became trapped inside a storm drain.

The post said the Public Works Department came to the rescue.

Pictures showed that a storm grate was removed to aide the ducking rescue, with a worker stretching down the hole to provide an assist.

All six ducklings were reunited with their mother.

The post generated many comments of congratulations and thanks.