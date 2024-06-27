© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public Works workers rescue ducklings in Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:15 AM CDT
Duckling rescue in progress in Rhinelander
Rhinelander Police Department Facebook
Duckling rescue in progress in Rhinelander

A mother duck needed some help to be reunited with her ducklings in Rhinelander.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Rhinelander Police Department said six ducklings became trapped inside a storm drain.

The post said the Public Works Department came to the rescue.

Pictures showed that a storm grate was removed to aide the ducking rescue, with a worker stretching down the hole to provide an assist.

All six ducklings were reunited with their mother.

The post generated many comments of congratulations and thanks.
Tags
Community RhinelanderwildlifeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required