Downtown Eagle River receives historic recognition

The Eagle River Historic District gets some special recognition.

It is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places.

The district is centered along South Railroad Street and East Wall Street, an area first developed in the 1880s.

Eagle River was established as a lumbering town but transitioned to accommodate summer tourists that flocked to the area.

Despite devastating fires that continually reshaped the downtown district’s building landscape and the construction of two shopping malls on the outskirts of the community, the downtown persevered.

In the 1970s, to both maintain and reinvigorate the downtown retail district’s tourist appeal, the city “re-invented” itself by adopting a city-wide “Northwoods Rustic” theme for the construction and remodeling of its buildings.

The State Register is Wisconsin's official list of state properties determined to be significant to Wisconsin's heritage.