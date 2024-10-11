Mercer Public Library receives grant to add private meeting spaces to meet community demand

The Mercer Public Library offers a variety of services that range from checking out books to events to a seed library.

Internet access has been one of the services that has seen the most growth in recent years.

For the library, internet usage isn’t an issue, but space is, according to Library Director Julia Pusateri.

“This summer we saw a dramatic increase in need. We were using every available space in the library, but a lot of that did not allow the privacy that our visitors and patrons needed. We're seeing that we're going to need to meet a community need, especially post covid,” said Pusateri.

Visitors needed space to take remote meetings for work.

With limited health care options in the region, many community members turned to tele-health.

“We needed to have space for people to have those private and confidential conversations with their healthcare providers,” said Pusateri.

To help solve this problem, the library will be renovating its current space to add meeting room space.

The plan is for four occupancy pods. One that can accommodate up to four people. The other three are for one person to use at a time.

The Memory Lab and Friends of the Library Meeting Room will also be updated.

The cost of the renovation is being covered by a $101,882 grant from the State’s Flexible Facilities Program.

The Flexible Facilities Program grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Treasury Capital Projects Fund.

Mercer was one of 35 communities to receive a grant.

“I got the email on Friday. I had to go into our office and hide so that I could silent scream and do a happy dance, because it is an incredible opportunity for the library and for the town to really be able to take a large step forward. This was one of the best days that I've had in my job,” said Pusateri.

The project is still in the planning stages.

Pusateri hopes work can start this winter with most of it completed in early spring.