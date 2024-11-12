Flags will be lowered Thursday in honor of Rhinelander Assistant Fire Chief

Flags will be lowered in Oneida County this Thursday in honor of Rhinelander’s Assistant Fire Chief.

Dan Bauer died on November 2nd from a massive heart attack, according to the Rhinelander Fire Department.

Bauer served the Rhinelander Fire Department for nearly 19 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

In the post announcing his death, the fire department said Bauer’s loss leaves a hole in the department and their lives, calling him the “heartbeat of our department."

A memorial fund has been set up with People’s State Bank in Rhinelander.

College Funds for each of his four children have also been set up.

A separate fund for the family has also been set up through the Fire Department.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 9:30am with the memorial service beginning at 12:00 p.m.. They are planning a full Fire Service Memorial with Honors.

Pine Grove Community Church

1360 N. Stevens St.

Rhinelander, WI 54501

There will then be a procession for Interment at:

Northland Memorial Park Cemetery

4239 N. Shore Dr

Rhinelander, WI 54501

"We would like to thank the community and the media for the outpouring of support and respect for Rhinelander Fire Department and Assistant Chief Bauer’s family as we redefine our lives without Dan in them," said Fire Chief Brian Tonnancour in a statement.

At the request of local state lawmakers, Governor Tony Evers authorized flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset this Thursday, November 14 in honor of Bauer.