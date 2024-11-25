Five years later, Feed Our Rural Kids helps fill gaps in childhood hunger in the Northwoods

Perry Pokrandt knew a couple things when he started Feed Our Rural Kids five years ago.

One, there was a large issue of food insecurity in the Northwoods across all ages. Two, hunger is especially impactful on children’s ability to learn.

“What I guess would say we didn't know for sure was that the community would stand with us in attempting to make life a little more predictable for young kids,” said Pokrandt.

Pokrandt has seen that community support in fundraising events like grocery store round ups and financial institutions partnering up for CashFORKids.

Pokrandt says it’s also something that’s been seen with the people who sit on the board, something he’s particularly proud of.

“We have great support from those people who decide to give of their time to try and make a difference, and try and steer the ship, I guess, towards long term sustainable solutions for us. I think that I'm probably most proud of those folks,” said Pokrandt.

FORK has helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals to children in Vilas and Oneida, mostly through what Pokrandt refers to as “existing in the gaps.”

He says FORK never intended to replace an existing service but wants to support food pantries and fill gaps around them.

“I think that we have to be better for long term sustainability, we have to sharpen the point of the spear, so to speak, so that we're as efficient with people's volunteered hours as is possible and still achieve the same result,” said Pokrandt.

You can learn more about FORK and how to support its mission on its website.

