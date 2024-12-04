Winter Kick Off event in Mercer to help collect items for Iron County Fire Association Toy Drive

Fire departments in Iron County are collecting toys for children.

It’s the Iron County Fire Association Toy Drive.

People can drop off unwrapped gifts at fire stations in the county on Saturday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

They can also be dropped off tonight at the Winter Kick Off Event at MECCA Trails in Mercer.

“We try to do it every year. And fire department is very appreciative, because people turn out and they bring unwrapped toys for the kids in Iron County. And it's a fun kickoff event for the winter season. Mecca volunteers will be serving appetizers, and there'll be hot and cold beverages, and people will just enjoy the camaraderie of winter,” said Mike Shouldice, a volunteer with MECCA.

The Winter Kick Off Event is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th. MECCA is co-sponsoring the event with the Mercer Fire Department as part of the Mercer Chamber of Commerce ‘ Live after 5’.

Needed items include:



Unwrapped toys

Books

Games

Hunting & fishing items

Art & craft supplies

Puzzles

Gift cards for teens ($10-25)

Underwear (toddler-child)

Socks (infant – adult sizes)

Pajamas (infant – teen sizes)



The gifts will go to children in need in Iron County.