Winter Kick Off event in Mercer to help collect items for Iron County Fire Association Toy Drive

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:44 AM CST
Katie Thoresen/WXPR
The Winter Kick Off event is being held at the MECCA Trails chalet.

Fire departments in Iron County are collecting toys for children.

It’s the Iron County Fire Association Toy Drive.

People can drop off unwrapped gifts at fire stations in the county on Saturday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

They can also be dropped off tonight at the Winter Kick Off Event at MECCA Trails in Mercer.

“We try to do it every year. And fire department is very appreciative, because people turn out and they bring unwrapped toys for the kids in Iron County. And it's a fun kickoff event for the winter season. Mecca volunteers will be serving appetizers, and there'll be hot and cold beverages, and people will just enjoy the camaraderie of winter,” said Mike Shouldice, a volunteer with MECCA.

The Winter Kick Off Event is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th. MECCA is co-sponsoring the event with the Mercer Fire Department as part of the Mercer Chamber of Commerce ‘ Live after 5’.

Needed items include:

  • Unwrapped toys
  • Books
  • Games
  • Hunting & fishing items
  • Art & craft supplies
  • Puzzles
  • Gift cards for teens ($10-25)
  • Underwear (toddler-child)
  • Socks (infant – adult sizes)
  • Pajamas (infant – teen sizes)

The gifts will go to children in need in Iron County.
MercerIron CountyMECCA Trails
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
