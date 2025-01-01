Wildwood Outdoor Adventures and Campground to host charity paddle

It will be several months before people are back in the water and paddling, but a local outfitter is already making plans to get people out on water.

Wildwood Outdoor Adventures and Campground in Eagle River is hosting the “FORK on the River” fundraiser in June.

The roughly two-hour recreational paddle on the Wisconsin River will raise money for Feed Our Rural Kids.

“Wildwood Outdoor Adventures and Campground in Eagle River came to us and said, ‘We have this idea for a fundraiser that we'd like to put on for you guys,” said FORK President Perry Pokrandt. “That's where FORK in the River evolved from. It is that business’s charitable event and we are the benefactors of that. We could not be more excited.”

The charity paddle will be June 7th.

The event cost with your own boat is $45. Discounted rentals will be available.

Registration is open now.

You can register and find more event details the Feed Our Rural Kids website.