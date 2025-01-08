Harvest process begins for ice blocks to construct the Eagle River Ice Castle

Initial cuts have been made in the ice of Silver Lake for construction of Eagle River’s popular ice castle.

Assistant Eagle River Fire Chief Greg Simac posted about the progress on Facebook Tuesday.

“We don’t go all the way through. We are cutting approximately 10½ to 11 inches deep, and the ice is 13 to 13½ inches right now. We do that because if we cut all the way through, the water would come back up and it would fill the cracks and refreeze it,” said Simac.

They’ll be back on the lake to finish the cuts Wednesday and start removing blocks.

“We’ll start harvesting the ice, haul it into town and start stacking it for the build which will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and probably into Sunday.”

About 22-hundred 20 by 10 inch blocks will be taken from the lake.

