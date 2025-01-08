© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvest process begins for ice blocks to construct the Eagle River Ice Castle

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:57 AM CST
Cutting ice on Silver Lake
Eagle River Fire Department
/
Facebook
Cutting ice on Silver Lake

Initial cuts have been made in the ice of Silver Lake for construction of Eagle River’s popular ice castle.

Assistant Eagle River Fire Chief Greg Simac posted about the progress on Facebook Tuesday. 

“We don’t go all the way through. We are cutting approximately 10½ to 11 inches deep, and the ice is 13 to 13½ inches right now. We do that because if we cut all the way through, the water would come back up and it would fill the cracks and refreeze it,” said Simac.

They’ll be back on the lake to finish the cuts Wednesday and start removing blocks.

“We’ll start harvesting the ice, haul it into town and start stacking it for the build which will take place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and probably into Sunday.”

About 22-hundred 20 by 10 inch blocks will be taken from the lake.
Tags
Community Eagle River ice castleice castlelake iceiceWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content