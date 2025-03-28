Rhinelander District Library funding campaign hits the $1 million mark

The Rhinelander District Library and its foundation have hit the $1 million mark in raising funds for library upgrades.

It’s part of a goal to raise $7 million for a comprehensive renovation and expansion project.

"This fundraising achievement is more than just a number," said Virginia Roberts, Director of the Rhinelander District Library. "It represents a decade of careful planning, community dedication, and a shared vision of what our Library can become. We're not just renovating a building; we're creating a dynamic space that will serve our community for decades to come."

The Rhinelander District Library was established in 1904, and underwent renovations in 1985.

However, library leaders say the building now needs critical improvements to remain functional.

Planned Improvements Include:



Modernized Children's Area

New meeting spaces

Main-level restrooms

Elevator replacement

ADA-compliant entrances

Replacement of aging windows

Essential maintenance upgrades

The proposed renovation goes far beyond structural updates. The project aims to:



Expand the Children's Area to inspire young readers

Create quiet workspaces for students and remote professionals

Develop flexible meeting spaces for local non-profit groups

Enhance accessibility for all community members

Preserve the historic building's architectural integrity

To learn more about the RDL Foundation's Capital Campaign and how you can support this transformative project, visit www.RDLfoundation.org.