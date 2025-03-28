Rhinelander District Library funding campaign hits the $1 million mark
The Rhinelander District Library and its foundation have hit the $1 million mark in raising funds for library upgrades.
It’s part of a goal to raise $7 million for a comprehensive renovation and expansion project.
"This fundraising achievement is more than just a number," said Virginia Roberts, Director of the Rhinelander District Library. "It represents a decade of careful planning, community dedication, and a shared vision of what our Library can become. We're not just renovating a building; we're creating a dynamic space that will serve our community for decades to come."
The Rhinelander District Library was established in 1904, and underwent renovations in 1985.
However, library leaders say the building now needs critical improvements to remain functional.
Planned Improvements Include:
- Modernized Children's Area
- New meeting spaces
- Main-level restrooms
- Elevator replacement
- ADA-compliant entrances
- Replacement of aging windows
- Essential maintenance upgrades
The proposed renovation goes far beyond structural updates. The project aims to:
- Expand the Children's Area to inspire young readers
- Create quiet workspaces for students and remote professionals
- Develop flexible meeting spaces for local non-profit groups
- Enhance accessibility for all community members
- Preserve the historic building's architectural integrity
To learn more about the RDL Foundation's Capital Campaign and how you can support this transformative project, visit www.RDLfoundation.org.