Northwoods Pride Festival to focus on mental wellbeing

This year’s Northwoods Pride Festival will be at ArtStart in downtown Rhinelander.

That announcement came last week following a previous local change.

Northwoods Pride Festival Committee Chairman Di Wu says that’s been slight challenge to this year’s festival.

The political climate and legislation against transgender people is a greater concern.

“I know a lot of trans people in the Northwoods, they have a lot of fear and a lot of worries,” said Wu. “I think having this event in our community is just letting people know that we are here for them, and they belong here, and this is a very inclusive community.”

The ACLU is tracking more than 580 anti-trans bills in the U.S. including 14 in Wisconsin. They range from sports bans to healthcare regulations.

Governor Tony Evers has consistently vetoed anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Studies have found that discrimination, denial of civil and human rights, harassment, and family rejection can lead to new or worsened mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

It’s why this year’s Northwoods Pride Festival’s theme titled Rainbow Resilience: Breathe, Heal, and Thrive. It’s focused on mental wellbeing.

“The LGBTQ community is experiencing higher suicidal rate or mental health issues compared to their counterpart, and also, we are also seeing the mental health issues increasing in just in general public,” said Wu. “We really want to take time and then to let the community come in together and then provide resources that can help us to improve our mental wellbeing for the whole community.”

As part of the Pride Festival there is a screening and discussion of Mama Bears Film at the Nicolet College Theatre Tuesday, June 17 at 5:00 p.m. It’s a documentary that tells the story of conservative Christian mothers who become fierce advocates for their LGBTQ+ children.

The evening will begin with a social hour in the Lakeside Lounge, followed by the screening and a community discussion on faith, family, and LGBTQ+ acceptance.

The main festival is this Saturday at ArtStart from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a resource fair, live music, a family-friendly drag show, and family and kid friendly activities.

“This is just a magical day, and I just encourage people to be curious and be open minded and just join us,” said Wu. “Once you get to the festival, you will know exactly what I mean magical, because it is just really pure human connection. You will feel like very delightful vibe, very welcoming.”

Wu says they could still use more volunteers, you can sign up on the festival website.