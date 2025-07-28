‘One of the best little fairs’: Oneida County Fair kicks off Thursday

“We like to say it's one of the best little fairs in the state of Wisconsin.”

As Oneida County Fair Board President Kerry Bloedorn looks out over Pioneer Park, he’s already envisioning how it will be transformed over the next couple of days.

Tucked in between the towering pines the grounds will fill with things like carnival rides, stages, an exhibition tent, and lots of vendors.

“Whether you're six years old or 60 years old, there's nothing like going out to your local fair. The lights shine just a little bit brighter on the midway in the Northwoods of Wisconsin,” said Bloedorn. “Here at the Oneida County Fair, there's free parking, free admission, free live music, free family entertainment. You basically pay for cheese curds and rides.”

Bloedorn says it’s important for them to keep the fair affordable for residents and visitors.

It’s been able to stay that way because of sponsors and volunteers.

Bloedorn says the fair regularly brings in about 15,000 attendees over its four days.

“If you haven't been to the fair in a few years, definitely come out. If you come to the Oneida County Fair in beautiful, little Pioneer Park here, expecting the State Fair, you're probably going to be a little bit disappointed, but if you come expecting a cute, quaint, little family friendly fair, you are going to have a great time, and your kids are going to have fun and again, making those memories that last a lifetime,” said Bloedorn.

Oneida County Fair

Bloedorn says they could still use some volunteers for things like greeting people at the gates and courtesy cart drivers. You can sign up here.

That’s also where you’ll find a full schedule of events.

New this year

Bloedorn says they’ve got a lot packed in the four-days of the fair held at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.

A group from the Fox Valley called Mischief & Magic is bringing a new show called Mischief Menagerie, an animal show.

WisMCC will be putting their fighting skills to the test with some medieval battles.

The Oneida County Humane Society is hosting a Dog Talent Show. You can enter your dog here.

There will also be themed days this year.

“We have a little bit different theme, and you can either participate or come as you are. It just adds a little bit more fun and excitement to the event.”

Thursday is Community Servant Appreciation Day, encouraging everyone from elected officials to municipal works to come out and enjoy the fair.

Friday is Red, White, and Blue Day.

Saturday is Ren Fair Day where Bloedorn took some inspiration from the Bristol Ren Faire. That’s the day WisMCC will be battling.

“So short of jousting in horses, which we will not have we will have real nights in real armor, and it's kind of like Ren Faire meets MMA. There's a group coming from Milwaukee, WisMCC, and they're bringing fighters from all over the Midwest up to the fair, and that'll be happening three rounds on Saturday, 1:00, 3:00 and 6:00 pm finale.”

Then, rounding out the fair on Sunday is Family Fun Day with the foam zone.

There will also, of course, be the classic events like the watermelon eating contest and skillet toss.

You can see a full schedule of events and see what bands are playing on the Oneida County Fair website.

“It's a community effort, and so we invite everybody to come down and have a good time,” said Bloedorn.

The fair runs July 31st through August 3rd at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.

Editor's note: Katie Thoresen is an Oneida County Humane Society Board member.