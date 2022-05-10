Merrill man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for meth trafficking

A Merrill man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for dealing meth.

TJ Myers, a 33-year-old from Merrill, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on January 26, 2022.

He was arrested in June 2020, when police found 400 grams of meth in the center console of his jeep at a traffic stop.

A joint investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Unit and Merrill Police Department found Myers received the drugs from his co-defendant, Levi Bagne, who lived in Arizona.

Myers played a major role in a large-scale drug trafficking organization and has multiple felony convictions for trafficking meth.

He had been released from prison for less than 2 months when he was arrested again in Merrill.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said those reasons warranted a substantial sentence.

Myers’ co-defendant, Bagne, entered a plea deal and has a hearing with Judge Peterson tomorrow.