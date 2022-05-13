Police searching for information about Lac du Flambeau man accused of violence against women

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a Lac du Flambeau man who has committed violent acts against women.

Frank Schuman, 29, is a mixed martial arts fighter.

If anyone is in touch with Schuman’s victims or has any knowledge about his actions against women, contact law enforcement at 715-361-5201.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and other northern law enforcement agencies on this investigation.

Schuman has been charged with domestic violence previously.

In 2018, he was sentenced to three years of probation, including eight months in the Vilas County Jail for abusing his wife.

At that time, he was charged with battery while armed and two counts of physical abuse for pulling his wife by the hair and kicking her in the ribs and stomach.