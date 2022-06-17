© 2022 WXPR
Oneida County judge finds enough evidence for school threat case to move forward

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 17, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
ADAM BAUMAN.JPG
Oneida County Sheriff's Office
Adam Bauman, 18, of Woodruff is currently in custody in connection with school threats made Tuesday.

An Oneida County judge ruled there’s enough evidence for the case against a man accused of a school threat to go forward.

A preliminary hearing was held yesterday for 18-year-old Adam Bauman of Woodruff.

After hearing evidence, Judge Michael Bloom bound Bauman over for arraignment, at which Bauman will enter a plea.

That’s scheduled for July 11th.

Around 1:30 p.m. on June 7th, Lakeland Union High School got a call from a woman.

According to court documents, she told school officials that she had seen a picture of an assault rifle on a message from Adam Bauman.

There were also messages from Bauman asking about the former principal names from two schools within the Lakeland Union School District.

Cash bond  for Bauman is $50,000.

Conditions of his bond include no guns and no contact with any school district employees in Oneida County.

