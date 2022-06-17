Oneida County judge finds enough evidence for school threat case to move forward
An Oneida County judge ruled there’s enough evidence for the case against a man accused of a school threat to go forward.
A preliminary hearing was held yesterday for 18-year-old Adam Bauman of Woodruff.
After hearing evidence, Judge Michael Bloom bound Bauman over for arraignment, at which Bauman will enter a plea.
That’s scheduled for July 11th.
Around 1:30 p.m. on June 7th, Lakeland Union High School got a call from a woman.
According to court documents, she told school officials that she had seen a picture of an assault rifle on a message from Adam Bauman.
There were also messages from Bauman asking about the former principal names from two schools within the Lakeland Union School District.
Cash bond for Bauman is $50,000.
Conditions of his bond include no guns and no contact with any school district employees in Oneida County.