Oneida County judge finds enough evidence for school threat case to move forward

An Oneida County judge ruled there’s enough evidence for the case against a man accused of a school threat to go forward.

A preliminary hearing was held yesterday for 18-year-old Adam Bauman of Woodruff.

After hearing evidence, Judge Michael Bloom bound Bauman over for arraignment, at which Bauman will enter a plea.

That’s scheduled for July 11th.

Around 1:30 p.m. on June 7th, Lakeland Union High School got a call from a woman.

According to court documents, she told school officials that she had seen a picture of an assault rifle on a message from Adam Bauman.

There were also messages from Bauman asking about the former principal names from two schools within the Lakeland Union School District.

Cash bond for Bauman is $50,000.

Conditions of his bond include no guns and no contact with any school district employees in Oneida County.

