Strong explosion breaks windows, rattles buildings in eastern Oneida County

A strong explosion in Jennings broke windows of nearby buildings Tuesday night, including the historic Stovewood building.

“It appears that in a field near the building, a large explosive device was detonated which sent shock waves through the air that did some damage to nearby buildings,” said Captain Tyler Young with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The sheriff’s office is investigating its cause and trying to determine who was involved.

Captain Young asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office.

In the meantime, the Stovewood museum has been closed as volunteers work to clean it up and repair the damages.

Captain Young says complaints about explosions are common around the Fourth of July, but rarely does the Sheriff’s Office get complaints about detonations this large.