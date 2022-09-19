© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

8-year-old boy dies in Lincoln County car crash

WXPR | By WAOW Television Courtney Terlecki
Published September 19, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
A 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody for drinking while driving after a fatal crash involving an 8-year-old boy.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 at Sunset Road near the town of Merrill.

They say John Lahti, a 41-year-old man from Merrill, was drinking and driving when he crossed the center line and hit another truck which had two adults and two children inside.

A 37-year-old woman was flown to the hospital. An 8-year-old boy in the car died. The name of the child who died was not released due to him being a minor, but authorities did say he was from Gleason.

Lahti is expected to be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

