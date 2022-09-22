Wausau man sent to federal prison on meth charge

A Wausau man will serve seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says 31 year old Jacob Ring was sentenced yesterday in Federal Court.

Ring’s seven year prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Ring had pled guilty in May.

In April of 2021, investigation turned up a number of witnesses that described Ring as a well known source of meth in the Wausau area.

An informant made meth purchases, and Ring was arrested with a backpack containing over 300 grams of meth in August of last year.