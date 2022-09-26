25 year sentence for Rhinelander man convicted of child sex trafficking

A federal judge sent a Rhinelander man to prison for 25 years for sex trafficking of a child.

The U.S. Attorney for Eastern Wisconsin says 36 year old Paul Osterman was sentenced last week.

Osterman reportedly used social media apps and public wi-fi hotspots to communicate with children, asking to exchange money for sexual acts.

Prosecutors say in July of 2019, Osterman traveled from Rhinelander to Chicago, where he committed sexual acts with a child he had been communicating with.

Investigation showed incidents in Wisconsin and Minnesota as well.

The judge said Osterman had committed despicable acts over a lengthy period.

After he finishes his 25 years in prison, Osterman will be supervised for the rest of his life, and must register as a sex offender.