Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County

Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th.

They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide in Texas.

Officers from several agencies performed a felony traffic stop on Highway 8 near West Lane in the Town of Crandon.

A passenger in the car was identified as 31 year old Israel Perez from Houston, Texas, who was being sought on a warrant for homicide involving a firearm.

Drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle, and the driver, 49 year old Rodolfo Delgado, was arrested, accused of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Information developed during the investigation also led to the arrest of another suspect wanted in the state of Kentucky.

46 year old Seth Buckles was arrested at a business on East Pioneer Street in Crandon on a warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.