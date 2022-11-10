Four arrested in Northwoods drug conspiracy; police searching for fifth person connected to case

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested four suspects they believe have been distributing meth in the Northwoods in connection with the Mexican Cartel.

It was a six-month long investigation in partnership with the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group, the Rhinelander Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations.

Police arrested David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41. All are from the Rhinelander area.

Police are searching for a fifth person connected to this case. Anyone with information about the location of Benjamin Somers, 35, should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation involves a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month time period involving methamphetamine delivery in the Northwoods area. Police believe these people distributed about 10 pounds of meth and sent about $25,000 in sales to the Mexican Cartel.

Some of the meth seized during the course of the investigation also tested positive for fentanyl.

Oneida County Sheriff Captain Terri Hook told WXPR this was a major source of drugs in the Rhinelander area.

The suspects that have been arrested will appear in Oneida County Thursday afternoon.

