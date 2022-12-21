Suspect found in vandalism at a school building in Rhinelander

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office believes they have caught a juvenile responsible for vandalism at a school.

On Wednesday, the School District of Rhinelander contacted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reporting vandalism at Central School in Rhinelander.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects in the vandalism on social media, and a a male juvenile was identified.

The juvenile was taken into custody and admitted to the vandalism.

Rhinelander Police assisted with the investigation.