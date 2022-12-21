© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Suspect found in vandalism at a school building in Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office believes they have caught a juvenile responsible for vandalism at a school.

On Wednesday, the School District of Rhinelander contacted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reporting vandalism at Central School in Rhinelander.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects in the vandalism on social media, and a a male juvenile was identified.

The juvenile was taken into custody and admitted to the vandalism. 

Rhinelander Police assisted with the investigation.

Crime & Courts School District of Rhinelander Oneida County Sheriff WXPR News
