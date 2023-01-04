Two snowmobiles stolen from home in Florence County

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on two stolen snowmobiles.

Police say they were taken from a seasonal home in the Town of the Homestead on December 23rd.

They were spotted the next day parked alongside a trail in the Town of Aurora roughly 10 miles away.

The snowmobiles are a lime green 2001 Artic Cat 600 with Michigan registration number QH4109 and a black 2013 Artic Cat 800c with Michigan registration number RD9982.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 715-528-3346.

