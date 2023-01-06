Four arrested after woman was held captive and beaten in Oneida County

Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake in Oneida County.

The woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander on December 22.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rhinelander Police Department investigated the incident.

Jay Lloyd, Laura Shultz, Andrew Horbinski and Darren Hewison have each been charged with possession of meth and false imprisonment.

Hewison is also charged with three counts of sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, and substantial battery.