Laona man arrested on child enticement accusation

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Laona man accused of child enticement and other crimes.

Oneida County got assistance from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Rhinelander Police in the arrest of 58 year old Paul Johnson.

Accusations to be forwarded to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office include using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16, and child enticement.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in Oneida County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.