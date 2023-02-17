Merrill woman gets federal prison term for selling methamphetamine

A federal judge orders a Merrill Woman to prison for three years for selling methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Wisconsin says 35 year old Nicole Elsholtz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in March of last year.

Prosecutors say investigation showed Elsholtz would drive to Oshkosh to pick up the meth, then bring it back to Merrill and sell it to a variety of customers.

The meth was being mailed to Oshkosh from Arizona.

Others involved in the case had previously pleaded guilty, and were sentenced to federal prison.