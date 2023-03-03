Merrill Woman sentenced to federal prison for illegal gun purchase

A Merrill woman will spend one year and a day in federal prison for making false statements when buying two guns.

Ashley Zastrow, 32, bought two guns in Wisconsin Rapids in January of last year.

She told the sellers she was buying it for herself when she was actually buying it in cash for a person who came with her to the store.

It’s what’s referred to as a “straw purchase.”

The person she was trying to buy them for couldn’t buy them because of previous felony convictions.

Court documents also say one of the guns was allegedly used to kill someone.

Following the year in prison, Zastrow will be on extended supervision for three years.