Crime & Courts

MHLT teacher arrested on child pornography accusation

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST
A teacher in the Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk school district is being accused of possession of child pornography.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced 45 year old Lucas Aschbrenner was arrested in Arbor Vitae Thursday, after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

A cyber tip which came from Aschbrenner’s home internet service led to the search.

Aschbrenner was taken to the Vilas County jail.

He has been working as a fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk grade school.

Several area law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation.

John Burton
