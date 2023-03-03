Police arrest Rhinelander man on arson charges after Crescent building is destroyed by fire

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rhinelander man on arson charges.

Police say Chad Bambrough, 34, started a fire that destroyed a building in the Town of Crescent Thursday afternoon.

A call came into dispatch around 3:37 p.m. for a structure fire on Highway 8 just west of Rhinelander.

The caller said flames were coming out of the building. The whole building was on fire by the time first responders got there.

The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office says deputies determined Bambrough had started the fire. They believe he had taken illegal drugs which played a part in why he started the fire.

Bambrough had his first court appearance Friday afternoon. The judge set a cash bond of $25,000.