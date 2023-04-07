Stevens Point man receives six year sentence for firearms violation

A Stevens Point man gets a six year federal prison sentence for a gun violation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 30 year old Lorenzo Minor was sentenced in federal court this week for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In January of last year, the Stevens Point Police Department was looking for Miner.

He was seen leaving a hotel and walking to a car, carrying an AR15 partially concealed under a bathrobe.

Minor refused to follow the commands of a detective trying to take him into custody.

Minor also denied having a gun.

The AR-15 had already been placed in a car at that point.

Minor was taken into custody after a very physical struggle in which the detective was punched in the face.

The judge noted the aggravating facts of the case and Minor’s significant criminal history in deciding to send Minor to prison for six years.