Crime & Courts

Man arrested after a report of gunshots in a Minocqua parking lot

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT

Police arrested a Woodruff man after a report that shots were fired in the parking lot of the Minocqua Walmart.

The Minocqua Police Department says the report of gunshots came Sunday night around midnight.

Police from Minocqua and Woodruff, and deputies from Oneida and Vilas counties responded to the parking lot of the Walmart on Northridge Way in Minocqua.

An investigation showed the situation had stemmed from a domestic incident.

There were no injuries.

The suspect, a Woodruff resident, had left the scene and was later taken into custody where he lived.

An investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information that might be helpful should contact the Minocqua Police Department.

