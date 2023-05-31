$116,000 worth of stolen property from California found in Lincoln County
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found more than $116,000 worth of stolen property at a home in the Town of Bradley.
It stolen items were from California.
The Sheriff's Office says it was notified by police in Sacramento that they had tracked the stolen items to Lincoln County.
The departments worked together to find it and an additional $4,000 in stolen items.
The Sheriff’s Office says it’s still an active investigation and no names are being released.