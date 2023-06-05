Man in custody after barricading himself in a house with two children in Antigo

Antigo Police say a man barricaded himself in a house with two children and threatened to shoot officers.

The incident started Saturday evening around 8:50 p.m. with a call of a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue in Antigo.

When officers tried to contact the man, police say he barricaded himself in the residence.

A perimeter was set up and tactical units were sent to the home, along with crisis negotiators.

The tactical units were able to rescue the children.

The 41-year-old man was taken into custody in the early morning hours Sunday.

Many area agencies helped out Antigo Police.