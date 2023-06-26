Merrill woman accused of trying to kill autistic son

A Merrill woman stands accused of trying to kill her teen son who has autism.

According to court records, Heather O'Neill, 53, called 911 after attempting to overdose her son and herself on various drugs.

They say when they got to the home O'Neill admitted to giving her and her son the drugs and said her son needed to go to the hospital right away. Court records say she refused treatment at first.

At the hospital, documents say her son had a seizure, got blue in the face and stopped breathing for a short time. His condition is unknown at this time.

O'Neill reportedly left behind a suicide note saying her son had violent tantrums and she could do longer handle it.

O'Neill is facing several felony charges including attempted homicide.