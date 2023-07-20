Woman convicted of murdering her husband in Marathon County found dead in prison cell

FOND du LAC, Wis. (WAOW) — Cindy Schulz-Juedes, the woman convicted last summer in Marathon County in the 2006 killing of her husband, was found unresponsive in her prison cell on Wednesday, according to state records.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) news release confirms the death at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac. The death is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 19, correctional officers found Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

Schulz-Juedes was sentenced to life in prison in June of 2022, after being found guilty of her husband's murder in October 2021.

Prosecutors argued she committed the murder in order to gain insurance money.

Schulz-Juedes had just filed to appeal her case last month, according to online records.

You can read more about her case at WAOW.com.