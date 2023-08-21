Man dies after stabbing in Lac du Flambeau

A stabbing killed a man in Lac du Flambeau, with a suspect later captured in Woodruff.

Lac du Flambeau police got the report of the stabbing early Saturday morning, saying a man had been stabbed and the suspect had fled.

The victim was still conscious and could talk when Lac du Flambeau officers and Vilas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, and was able to say who stabbed him.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed the identity of the suspect.

The victim was being given emergency treatment, and was sent by ambulance to Howard Young Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The suspect was later spotted in a vehicle in Woodruff with another person.

Police stopped the vehicle, and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

A large butcher knife that is believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene of the crime.

Technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab were called in to process the crime scene.

Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are helping with a reconstruction of the stabbing.